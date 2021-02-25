Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has once again insisted that Deputy President William Ruto will not make it to the State House come 2022.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Atwoli advised Ruto not to be deceived by the crowds he is attracting in his nationwide tours across the country because crowds do not translate to votes.

“If crowds were to make one a leader, Kenneth Matiba would have been a president before he died.”

“Even Jaramogi Oginga pulled such…Don’t be deceived by the crowds…At the end, people listen to their leaders,” Atwoli said.

The COTU leader pinpointed Ruto’s big mistake in his pipe dream bid to become president, saying he erred when he started early campaigns to the chagrin of his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I do not know who will be the president in 2022 but I know who will not be…I have said it several times that the DP William Ruto can’t be president absolutely.”

“I wish the DP had good advisors and would still be supporting all of President Uhuru’s projects,” he stated.

Atwoli opined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga still commands a huge following across the country and would upset Ruto in the presidential race if they were to run against each other.

“Do not dismiss Raila Odinga because of his age.”

“If he decides to run for president, it will be something else as he has many supporters.”

“He will turn the tables,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST