Saturday, February 20, 2021 – The road to a June BBI referendum is now clear just as President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, had predicted.

This is after the National Assembly factored the BBI referendum budget in this year’s national budget.

The National Assembly’s Parliamentary Committee on Budgetary Allocation and Appropriation announced that this year’s budget will factor in the cost of conducting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum.

Funding for the referendum had been the biggest challenge facing the process with Deputy President William Ruto and his allies insisting that the economy could not afford a referendum before 2022.

National Assembly Majority Leader, Amos Kimunya, expressed his confidence that the BBI would pass.

He said the referendum will either be funded through a rationalized process or upfront.

The BBI Referendum Bill is currently being debated by County Assemblies across the country.

24 County Assemblies are required to pass the bill before the document is passed over to the Parliament.

So far, 11 counties including Kisii, Vihiga, Nairobi, Laikipia, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homabay, West Pokot, Kajiado and Busia County assemblies have passed the Referendum Bill with Baringo being the only county in the country to have rejected BBI so far.

The Kenyan DAILY POST