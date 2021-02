Tuesday, 02 February 2021 – These photos were captured shortly after Simba Arati and Sylvanus Osoro, well-known sycophants of Raila and Ruto respectively, were calmed down after engaging in a fistfight during the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor’s father.

Interestingly, the two men they were fighting for in full glare of the cameras, were seen sharing light moments after the burial.

Check out these pics.

