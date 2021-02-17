Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – The narrative between hustlers vs dynasty has not gone down well with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government which has warned that the narrative could spark a class war between the haves and the have-nots.

The Government has moved to criminalize the narrative and anyone found perpetuating it will have himself to blame.

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who have been on the forefront pushing the Hustler vs Dynasty agenda have now disowned it.

Speaking yesterday, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen distanced himself from the narrative, saying he does not know who the owner of the Hustler versus Dynasty narrative is.

According to Murkomen, he only heard it once in 2018, when it was said by William Kamket, who is not a member of the Hustler Movement, led by Deputy President William Ruto.

The former Senate Majority Leader insisted that they believe in empowering Hustlers and they have never talked about them versus anyone.

He added that there is no one time, himself or the Deputy President has talked about the Hustlers versus Dynasty, and there is no evidence of such.

“First of all, I do not know the owner of the Hustler vs Dynasty debate.”

“ The only time I heard it once by any leader was Hon. Kamket when he said and it was carried all over by media 2018 is that 2022 will be about Hustlers vs Dynasty.”

“Those of us who believe in the empowerment of hustlers have never talked about versus who or as against who.”

“You will never find a clip of William Ruto talking about Hustlers vs Dynasty, you will never find a clip of Kipchumba Murkomen anywhere.”

“If you find it take it on me, I have never talked about versus who,” said Kipchumba Murkomen.

The Senator said that the conversation they are having as Hustler Nation is about empowering the have nots and not fighting other people.

Kipchumba Murkomen noted that the wheelbarrow and Hustler ideology is about celebrating and facilitating hard work.

The Kenyan DAILY POST