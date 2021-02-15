Monday, February 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have hatched a plan to block the arrest and detention of politicians during weekends.

In a Criminal Procedure Amendment Bill 2020 sponsored by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, the MPs want the police compelled to release people arrested on Friday to prevent spending weekends in police cells while waiting to be arraigned in court on Monday.

The amendment proposes that anyone arrested without a warrant should be released on mandatory bond if they are not taken to court within 24 hours.

The amendment will exclude suspects arrested for murder, treason, robbery with violence and attempted robbery with violence.

Speaking to the media, the MP said that the current provision makes it discretionary for officers to issue bond, a discretion subject to abuse.

“Politicians and leaders allied to the deputy president have been the greatest victims of this kamata Fridays just because of their political persuasions,” he said.

He also added that the law is important for posterity because of the conduct of the police in recent times and to guard against abuse of state power.

Kamata Fridays, as the practice is popularly known refers to Friday night arrests by the police.

The said kamata Fridays have received criticism from members of the legislature and judiciary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST