Friday, February 19, 2021 – Politicians have started showing their political might and financial muscles as the 2022 General Elections nears.

One such politician is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has already acquired not one, not two but 4 choppers from France in readiness for 2022 campaigns.

According to reports, payment of the four helicopters had been completed and were set to be delivered and assembled in the capital Nairobi.

An ODM MP in the know revealed that the choppers would be shipped soon.

“The party has in the past pronounced itself on its plans for 2022.”

“These are normal preparations.”

“We expect the choppers to be shipped soon before they can be assembled locally,” the MP said.

And that is not all, Raila is also set to procure a sound system from the United States of America, a move that has left Deputy President William Ruto and his allies a worried lot as they had underestimated Baba and his handshake partner Uhuru Kenyatta.

Orange Democratic Movement chairman, John Mbadi, further dimmed Ruto’s hope of ever becoming president in 2022 as he confirmed Raila’s deadly weapons that will help him to succeed Uhuru.

“It is true that we are putting the campaign plans in place and everything that we need for the campaigns but we cannot reveal our weapons,” the Suba South lawmaker said.

Even though Raila is yet to publicly declare his presidential ambitions, the move is said to be part of his preparations to take another stab at the presidency that has proved elusive four times.

