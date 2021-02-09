Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – There was drama at the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday after Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) officers stormed the hospital and picked up former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for the ruling of his assault case.

Sonko had been admitted to the hospital on Monday night after complaining of stomach complications and high blood pressure while at the Gigiri Police Station cells.

Ahead of the court session, police were informed the former governor was at the hospital.

They drove there and picked him up and took him to the court at around 11.15 am.

It is not clear if the doctors at the hospital cleared the transfer given he had been there for more than six hours.

Witnesses said the hospital management avoided any drama and allowed him to be taken away.

He appeared in court in the company of an ambulance medic.

ATPU is seeking to have him in their custody for 30 days to facilitate an investigation on alleged financing of terrorism activities and arming a militia group.

He already faced robbery with violence and assault charges stemming from 2019 offenses in Buru Buru which he denies.

