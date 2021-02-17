Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) Commissioner, Roselyn Akombe, has returned to Kenya after staying in the US for more than three years.

Akombe fled the country in October 2017 and resigned as a commissioner citing intimidation and lack of transparency in the electoral process.

Taking to Twitter, Akombe disclosed she had jetted back to her motherland and was glad to be home.

“Nothing beats the feeling of being home #Kenya, where my umbilical cord remains.”

“Thanks a million to all who made it possible. I owe you a lot!” she tweeted.

Her silent return got many Kenyans by surprise as it was less anticipated considering her recent controversial tweets regarding the electoral malpractice that played out in 2017.

She ruffled feathers when she offered to testify on the brutal murder of former ICT manager Chris Msando.

In a tweet, Akombe insinuated Msando was sold to his killers by his colleagues at the electoral body.

The Kenyan DAILY POST