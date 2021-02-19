Friday, 19 February 2021 – Diamond Platnumz’s ex-lover, Zari Hassan, unveiled her new boyfriend about a week ago, and ever since they went public, Netizens can’t stop discussing their hyped relationship.

After Zari unveiled her new man whom she calls ‘Dark Stallion’, haters rushed to her Instagram page and predicted that the relationship will end in tears since she barely keeps a man for more than a year.

The no-nonsense retired socialite fired back at pessimists and put it clear that she doesn’t care whether her relationship will last or not as long as she is happy.

“Most miserable people will want to see you in their WhatsApp group. Don’t count me in that category a beg. I refuse to be one of you. Happiness lives here. If it ends in tears let it, what will you as a person lose?” she wrote.

Here are romantic photos of the mother of 5 parading her new man, ‘Mr Dark Stallion.’

The Kenyan DAILY POST