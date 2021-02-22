Monday, February 22, 2021 – Renowned blogger and social media analyst, Robert Alai, has predicted what will happen to Kenya if Deputy President William Ruto is elected President in 2022.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Alai, who is currently the ODM social media consultant, said once Ruto is elected in office in 2022, international donors will stop supporting Kenya because they cannot trust Ruto as the commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces.

Alai also said under Ruto’s presidency, land grabbing will be his hobby for both private and public lands.

He further said Ruto’s aide, Farouk Kibet and Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, will be ordering the assassination of all those who criticise the DP‘s authoritarian government.

“You elect Ruto as President, he’d spend the first 3 years begging strategic partners of Kenya to trust him. Meanwhile, he’ll be grabbing every little public and private space he can lay his hands on. Farouk and Sudi will be butchering his critics. Usikubali,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST