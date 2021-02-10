Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has warned Kenyans against electing Deputy President William Ruto as president in 2022.

Ruto, 54, is preparing to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is retiring in 2022.

Commenting on Twitter on Wednesday, Alai, who is currently campaigning for Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in 2022, said if Kenyans elect Ruto as president in 2022, the first 100 days will be worse than hell.

Alai said in 100 days of Ruto‘s presidency, those who are supporting him today will be begging to be rescued from DP’s dictatorial rule.

He also said assassinations, corruption and anarchy will be the order of the day.

Alai further said Ruto’s supporters will be asking ‘where Raila Odinga is to save them from Ruto’s tyrannical rule’.

“If you elect Ruto, within the first 100 days, his staunchest supporters will be regretting their action and begging to be rescued from him. They will be his biggest victims of assassinations, corruption and anarchy You will be saying, “where is Raila to speak for us?,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST