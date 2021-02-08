Monday, February 8, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has linked Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler movement’ to an incident in Juja where a young lady was thrown out of a moving vehicle.

The incident took place near the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Saturday, February 6, at around 6.30 pm.

The victim identified as Judy Wanjiku Nyaga succumbed to injuries at Thika Level 5 hospital where she had sought treatment.

The tout is said to have thrown her off the vehicle as the driver tried to run her over. She was rescued by car wash attendants who rushed her to Thika Level 5 Hospital.

According to Juja OCS Dorothy Mugarisha, the matatu has been traced to Mwea and has since been towed to a local police station.

Reacting to the incident on Monday, Alai said Judy was killed by ’hustlers’ who claimed she was a ‘dynasty’.

“A hustler matatu gang threw out a lady because she was dynasty? So when will the hustlers call a press conference to denounce these?” Alai asked on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST