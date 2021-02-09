Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to forego his 2022 presidential ambitions and back him.

Speaking on Monday at ANC headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, Mudavadi recalled how Raila Odinga implored him together with the other National Super Alliance (NASA) principals to endorse him as the outfit’s flag bearer in the 2017 polls as he was trying for the last time.

“I, Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Isaac Ruto fronted him in 2017 so that he can use his last bullet as he claimed, we told him to aim properly but unfortunately, he lost. We are now telling him to let us use our bullets,” Mudavadi said.

Raila has been reluctant to publicly declare his presidential bid.

However, he stated that the decision to vie for the presidency in 2022 will depend on the fate of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

The former premier said that the success of the BBI bill will play an integral role in his decision to give a stab at the presidency for the fifth time.

“Kabla BBI haijapita sisema kama nitasimama ama mimi sitasimama (Before BBI passes, I cannot announce whether I will vie or not),” Raila said last week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST