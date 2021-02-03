Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has poured cold water on the perception that Deputy President William Ruto is the overall man in Rift Valley.

Speaking during an interview, Kalonzo dismissed Ruto, saying he does not own Rift Valley and neither is the region his political bedroom.

According to Kalonzo, he was more than capable of toppling the DP as the region’s kingpin if he chooses to camp and campaign there.

He noted that he had a lot of friends in Rift Valley who can help to sell his agenda and turn the tables.

“Rift Valley does not belong to William Ruto, I have lots of friends in Rift Valley, lots of friends.”

“I will go and stay there for as long as it takes and root out Ruto for the sake of this country,” Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo and Ruto have been at each other’s throats lately over varying political ideologies, ambitions, and random roadside chest-thumping declarations and jibes.

