Monday, 08 February 2021 – Slay queen city preacher, Lucy Natasha, has officially launched her new church in Nairobi Central Business District.

The pretty preacher, who was exposed by disgruntled congregants a few days ago, will vacate from the 680 hotel where she used to run her church services to the new church that is located at Biashara Plaza.

She shared photos of her spiritual father, Reverend Arthur Kitonga of Redeemed Gospel Church, blessing the new church premises with the caption, “Highlights as we officially launched Empowerment Christian Church. The service was presided by Archbishop Arthur Kitonga. Thankful for the lives that will be impacted and touched in this sanctuary. May this be your season of restoration, elevation and divine settlement in Jesus name,”

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST