Friday, 26 February 2021 – Yesterday, Betty Kyallo announced that she is set to make her second debut on KTN from March 7th, 2021.

Taking to her Facebook page, the former K24TV anchor posted photos at Standard Media Group offices along Mombasa Road and said that she is happy to make a comeback on the screens next month.

It has now emerged that she was approached by a number of media houses among them state broadcaster KBC before she chose to join KTN.

The loss-making state broadcaster is said to be planning a major rebrand in the coming weeks and big names in the media industry have been recruited.

Betty turned down the offer from KBC since she had been categorized in a class of part-time employees known as ‘artistes’.

‘Artistes’ are paid per show and so, she felt that the deal was not good.

Details of Betty Kyallo’s contract with KTN remain scanty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST