Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Sagana State Lodge was a beehive of activity over the weekend after President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned Mt Kenya leaders for a series of meetings to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

From Friday last week, young and old delegates trooped to Sagana State Lodge to have an audience with the Head of State, who is the undisputed region’s kingpin.

On the first day, Uhuru met over 550 MCAs from the region who were each bribed with Sh 10,000 to campaign for BBI in the region.

On the second day, Uhuru met over 7000 opinion leaders from the mountainous region and they were each bribed with Sh 5000 to preach the BBI gospel.

On Sunday, the president met youth leaders from Mt Kenya led by popular comedian Jamyo Ule Msee and they were given Sh 3000 each.

In a nutshell, Uhuru, who is trying to cement his legacy in 2022, bribed every person who attended the Sagana meetings including lawmakers, members of the provincial administration, police and other senior government dignitaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST