Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has revealed names of criminals who leaked his letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta about the situation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the Mt Kenya region.

In an exclusive interview with KTN, Kang’ata, who is a former Senate Chief Whip, said that the letter could have been leaked by Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio, who had a copy of the letter, or Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju.

“I regret the leakage of the letter. It is not me; it was either leaked by Majority leader Poghisio because he had a copy or Raphael Tuju,” said Kang’ata.

Kang’ata added that he did not regret writing the letter despite the backlash he got which eventually led to his ouster as the Majority Whip.

The outspoken Senator reiterated that he did not abuse anyone in his letter and that his only aim was to highlight the obstacles the BBI was facing in the Mt. Kenya region.

He further said his letter proposed solutions, which he thought should be implemented for BBI to sail through.

The Kenyan DAILY POST