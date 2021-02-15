Monday, 15 February 2021 – While some men were watching football and attending ‘men’s conference’ on Valentine’s Day, faded socialite, Vera Sidika, was busy being showered with love by her husband, Brown Mauzo.

The upcoming Mombasa artist lit romantic candles in the bedroom and paraded red roses on the bed and floor to show his love for Vera.

Elated Vera Sidika took to her Instagram page and shared a short video clip of the romantic surprise that her husband pulled on the special day.

“I had the most amazing Valentine’s Day surprise from my loving husband BrownMauzo. I love you so much baby. Our first Valentine and you made it so special, “she wrote.

See video.

