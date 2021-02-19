Friday, February 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lieutenants have urged Deputy President William Ruto to resign because he is wasting taxpayers’ money doing nothing.

Speaking on Thursday after Ruto failed to attend a Cabinet meeting convened by Uhuru at the State House, Nairobi, the president’s men led by Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, urged Ruto to resign and go to his home in Sugoi.

“Ruto should make up his mind and as a moral standing resign rather than use his office as the principal assistant to the President for personal benefits,” Wambugu said.

Wambugu, a harsh Ruto critic, said the tendency by the DP to use the state furnished official residence of Deputy President at Karen, Nairobi, for political interests, was morally wrong.

“The DP is facing a moral dilemma, it boils down to whether he has the capacity to decide if he has the moral standing to continue holding the office funded by taxpayers when he is not working,” Ngunjiri said.

Ngunjiri ‘s sentiments were echoed by Igembe North MP, Maoka Maore, who asked the DP to quit the government as fast as possible and stop wasting taxpayers’ money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST