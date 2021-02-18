JOB PURPOSE:

KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP) is one of the leading research centres in Africa. The Programme engages in a wide range of research on the main causes of ill health in Africa.

We are seeking to appoint a postgraduate researcher with Masters completed in the field of molecular entomology to work in the Biosciences department. This position is supported by the BOHEMIA project (Broad One-Health Endectocide-based Malaria Intervention in Africa) which will fund two cluster randomised controlled trials in Mozambique and Tanzania to evaluate the use of ivermectin mass drug administration for malaria vector control. The efficacy of this intervention will be evaluated through primary epidemiological outcomes and supported by secondary entomological outcomes.

The KWTRP will be the central laboratory of the BOHEMIA project. We are seeking to appoint a researcher to support the future laboratory analysis of the entomological samples that will be received from both trial sites. He/She will have solid knowledge of medical entomology, molecular biology assays including PCR, ELISA, MALDI-TOF MS, Sanger sequencing, primer design and computational analysis. He/She will be expected to supervise and train junior research staff, oversee all laboratory activities, including SOP writing, quality control checks, sample storage and data collection. Furthermore, the candidate will also contribute to report writing, data analysis and dissemination through publication writing and presentations.

REPORTS TO: Principal investigator

BUDGET RESPONSIBILITY: Managing the BOHEMIA budget allocated to laboratory including equipment, consumables and reagents.

JOB DIMENSIONS: Laboratory based at KWTRP in Kilifi, Kenya.

Responsibilities

Oversee and coordinate all BOHEMIA laboratory and insectary-based activities according to GCLP;

Draft and review SOPs and manage all project documentation according to GCLP;

Perform, optimize and train staff on laboratory assays including DNA extraction, PCR, qPCR, ELISA, Sequencing, and MALDI-TOF MS;

Ensure proper sample shipment, management and storage;

Writing of laboratory reports, data analysis and scientific publications;

Support the project data manager on the lab data management where needed;

Cooperate with BOHEMIA consortium research partners in regard to entomology work package wherever appropriate;

Support the supervision and mentoring of students and research assistants working in the BOHEMIA project;

Support the PI in coordinating the laboratory-based activities of BOHEMIA.

Qualifications

Masters in medical molecular entomology

A Bachelor’s Degree in Biological sciences or other related field.

At least 3 years of research experience

Preferentially with experience working with malaria vectors;

Proven record of experience with laboratory- based research and various molecular biology techniques;

Working experience in data analysis and use of statistical analysis software such as STATA or R;

Experience in gene sequencing, primer design, PCR and computational analysis of genomic data;

COMPETENCIES:

Keen interest in research;

Excellent analytical and quantitative skills;

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;

Ability to present and summarise results for reporting and publication;

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision;

Team working skills with the ability to work in a multi-cultural setting.

PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT/ CONDITIONS:

Laboratory

How to Apply

Click here to Apply

All applicants are required to state their current/last salary.

Candidates must supply an email and telephone contact that will be used when offering interviews. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates, original transcripts and testimonials, detailed curriculum vitae and valid clearance certificate (certificate of good conduct) during the interviews.

The application closing date is 24 February, 2021.