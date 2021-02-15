The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Research Officer on behalf of International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI). S/he will be responsible for leading and managing the data collection and analysis for several projects and working closely with partners to ensure timely implementation and completion of projects.

ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock. It is the only one of 15 CGIAR Research Centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa. ch-based policy solutions to sustainably reduce poverty and end hunger and malnutrition in developing countries. Established in 1975, IFPRI currently has more than 600 employees working in over 50 countries. It is a research center of CGIAR, a worldwide partnership engaged in agricultural research for development.

Responsibilities

Lead the planning and running of field operations related to survey collection, ensuring adherence to the research design, monitoring data quality, and supporting data analysis as needed with multiple partners in multiple countries

Conducting literature reviews, preparation of tables, graphs and presentations to contribute to proposals, project deliverables, briefs and papers.

Contribute to management of research projects and coordination with partners

Organization, cleaning, management and analysis of large data sets.

Assisting with the development and implementation of quantitative surveys in developing countries, including questionnaire development and programming for CAPI, field team training and development of software applications for recording interview responses on tablet computers.

Support the Director with preparations of meetings, briefs and presentations

Supervise consultants including tracking and ensuring timely delivery of key deliverables

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Master’s degree in agriculture economics, Sociology, International Development, Gender Studies or related field

Three years in a related or similar position

Familiarity and experience with quantitative and qualitative research and analytical methods

Knowledge of issues on the intersection of gender, agriculture and food systems

Experience with survey design, managing household databases and sex disaggregated data

Demonstrated ability to perform in-depth statistical and qualitative analysis and report the results in multiple formats including reports, papers and presentations.

Experience with STATA and CSPro preferred

Demonstrated professional level of attention to detail evidenced by accurate and reproducible work.

Experienced in conducting literature reviews of academic publications, research reports, etc.

Demonstrated ability to multi-task as needed, consistently meet deadlines and manage time well

Excellent interpersonal skills and to work in a team-oriented multi-cultural environment

Ability to work independently, with initiative and minimal supervision.

Demonstrated fluency in written and spoken English

Post location: The position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Level

This position is at job level HG 13 and it is only open to Kenyan nationals. ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes; pension, medical, education and other insurances.

How to Apply

Applicants should send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development before 17 February 2021. The position title and reference number REF: RO/ IFPRI/2021 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.

Click here to Apply

Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ILRI does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). ILRI also does not concern itself with information on applicants’ bank accounts.