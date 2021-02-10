Position: Senior Research & Development Officer

Job Group: CPSB 08(1 POST)

BASIC SALARY: Kshs. 42,970 x 1,920 – 44,890 x 2,000 – 46,890 x 2,110 – 49,000 x 2,170 – 51,170 x 2,550 –

53,720 x 2,650 – 56,370 x 2,750 – 59,120 p.m.

Terms Of Service: Three (3) years contract renewable subject to performance

Responsibilities

Conduct research to enable preparation of concept notes and investment proposals forfunding; Prepare project profiling and promotion of investment opportunities in theCounty; Undertake research of investment value chain development to provide guidelines for optimal mobilization and utilization of localcapacity; Carry out impact assessment of proposed investment projects so as to provide technical information and assistance to stakeholders;and Offer liaison services and representation of the agency in investment related

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must:

Be a Kenyancitizen; Have served for a period of at least three (3) years in a relevant and comparable position in the public or privateSector Have a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, or Economics and Mathematics, or Economics and Statistics from a recognizedUniversity; Demonstrated administrative and professional competence in executing work at this level;and Demonstrate professional competence and managerial capability as reflected in work performance and

PLEASE NOTE:

County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer. Persons living with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.



Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce certified copies of originals of their National Identity Card, academic, professional certificates and transcripts during interviews

How to apply

Applicants should click on “Our Job Offers” Option on the County Website www.kakamega.go.ke, fill the application form and submit ONLINE on or before Wednesday, 24th February, 2021 at 11.59 P.M.

Applicants are advised to provide accurate information when making applications, those who give false information regarding their credentials and qualifications will be automatically disqualified.

N/B: No hard copy or emailed applications to the Board’s official email cpsb@kakamega.go.ke will be accepted.

PLEASE NOTE: Kakamega County Public Service Board DOES NOT use agents nor charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are email address cpsb@kakamega.go.ke and phone number 0713852573 ONLY

SECRETARY/CEO, CPSB