JOB GRADE ‘‘k‘‘/CASB 9 (1 POST),
Salary: ksh. 38,270 x 1,470- 39,740 x 1,520- 41,260 x 1,710- 42,970 x 1,920- 44,890 x 2,000- 46,890 x 2,110 – 49,000 x 2,170 – 51,170 p.m,
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities will entail:
- providing non-partisan professional research assistance and analysis to Members, Committees and staff of County Assembly;
- initiating and conducting anticipatory research and analysis on key policy issues;
- providing expert interpretation, explanation and analysis, including assessing the strength and weaknesses of policy options;
- maintaining a periodically updated inventory of publications on current issues;
- legislation and major public policy issues/questions;
- ensuring quality control in the preparation of research papers, briefing notes and particular points of view; and providing back up to County Assembly committees.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade an officer must have:
- Served as a Research Officer II or in a comparable position for a minimum period of three (3) years;
- Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Social Sciences, political science, commerce or relevant equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance; and Proficiency in computer applications.
Important Information To All Applicants
All applications should contain the following attachments: –
- Copy of National Identity Card or Passport
- Copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, testimonials, professional registrations.
- Copies of current statutory clearances: KRA, HELB, EACC and D.C.I.
How To Apply
All written applications, CVs, copies of certificates, testimonials and Identity Cards should be submitted in a sealedenvelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:
The Secretary,
Trans Nzoia County Assembly Service Board
P.O. Box 4221, 30200
Kitale
All applications should reach the Secretary County Assembly Service Board of Trans-Nzoia at County Assembly building on or before 22nd February 2021 before 1700hrs.
NOTE: Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.