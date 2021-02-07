JOB GRADE ‘‘k‘‘/CASB 9 (1 POST),

Salary: ksh. 38,270 x 1,470- 39,740 x 1,520- 41,260 x 1,710- 42,970 x 1,920- 44,890 x 2,000- 46,890 x 2,110 – 49,000 x 2,170 – 51,170 p.m,

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail:

providing non-partisan professional research assistance and analysis to Members, Committees and staff of County Assembly;

initiating and conducting anticipatory research and analysis on key policy issues;

providing expert interpretation, explanation and analysis, including assessing the strength and weaknesses of policy options;

maintaining a periodically updated inventory of publications on current issues;

legislation and major public policy issues/questions;

ensuring quality control in the preparation of research papers, briefing notes and particular points of view; and providing back up to County Assembly committees.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade an officer must have:

Served as a Research Officer II or in a comparable position for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Social Sciences, political science, commerce or relevant equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance; and Proficiency in computer applications.

Important Information To All Applicants

All applications should contain the following attachments: –

Copy of National Identity Card or Passport

Copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, testimonials, professional registrations.

Copies of current statutory clearances: KRA, HELB, EACC and D.C.I.

How To Apply

All written applications, CVs, copies of certificates, testimonials and Identity Cards should be submitted in a sealedenvelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:

The Secretary,

Trans Nzoia County Assembly Service Board

P.O. Box 4221, 30200

Kitale

All applications should reach the Secretary County Assembly Service Board of Trans-Nzoia at County Assembly building on or before 22nd February 2021 before 1700hrs.

NOTE: Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.