The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Research Associate I to support the Livestock Genetics research group and contribute to other related activities particularly involving Precision Breeding and Reproductive Technologies in support of a number of research projects.

ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock. It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.

Responsibilities

Preparation of laboratory reagents and stock taking of available chemicals,

Keep inventory of the laboratory materials and initiate replacements as required

Efficiently use and maintain scientific equipment/machines, reagents used in the laboratories

Conduct day-to-day lab activities for livestock Precision breeding and reproductive technologies requirements,

Making orders for the required reagents and prepare electronic data for the lab,

Assist in livestock (poultry, goat, cattle, etc.) sample collection and processing when and where needed

Assist in all laboratory experiments as required

Support students and visiting scientists in laboratory protocols

Support and participate in reproductive technologies activities in LiveGene

Keep detailed records of experiments, organize data, trouble-shoot and assist in determining most suitable experimental methodologies to optimize time, resources, and results

Analyse data and present results at regular team meetings

Perform any other related duties as may be required

Qualifications

BSc degree in Veterinary Science, Biosciences, Biotechnology, Laboratory Technology, Biomedical technology, Clinical laboratory science, or allied reproductive technologies.

One year relevant experience with degree or three years relevant experience with diploma

Experience with basic laboratory principles and procedures

Experience in in vitro tissue culture techniques

Experience with techniques in embryology, assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) and cryopreservation

Experience in microscopy, gamete and embryo harvesting and culture

Experience working with scientific tests on animal cells/ tissues samples

Experience in genomic data analysis and reporting

Exposure to techniques in nuclear transfer, transcriptomic, metabolomics and molecular biology assays and bioinformatics will be added advantages

Post location: The position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya

Terms of Appointment

This position is at job level HG 10 and it is only open to Kenyan nationals. This is a temporary position for 6 months.

How to apply

Applicants should send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking here before 21 February 2021. The position title and reference number REF: CSPA/09/2020 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.