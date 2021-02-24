Closing date: March 5, 2021

At Brooklyn Economic Consulting Ltd we provide rigorous Research, Data Insights and Advisory Services to our clients. Using our academic and research expertise, we have delivered functional solutions to our clients in the ever changing business, social and development environment.

More about us, please visit our website www.becoconsulting.com

About the Job: We are looking for suitable candidate to fill the above position, in Kenya/Remote. The position reports to director.

Key responsibilities:

Identifying and writing winning proposals in Africa.

Developing specific research methodologies, reporting and deliverables to each study.

Developing and design of data collection tools in various platforms i.e. ODK, Kobo Enketo, Survey to go, Survey monkey, CSpro e.t.c

Recruiting, training of data collection teams, budgeting and managing field works to ensure quality work.

Support project planning and management of various new and ongoing projects.

Data analysis, report writing, editing and preparation of presentation for each study conducted.

Provide support to company business development goals.

Manage each client needs and expectation for the project assigned.

Qualifications

· Masters in project management, Sociology, Economics, Statistics, Rural development.

· At least 1 years of experience involved in measurement, evaluation and learning including market system facilitation research.

· Excellent skills in writing winning proposals.

· Experience designing, conducting and managing impact evaluations.

· Experience in designing, conducting, and managing baseline, midline, and end line surveys including value chain analysis.

· Evidence of advanced evaluation design and advanced statistical analysis including multi-level modeling, propensity score matching, conducting power analysis for clustered evaluations and, fluency with a statistical software package desired.

· Strong data analysis (use of Stata, SPSS, R), English report writing, and presentation skills.

· Able to effectively manage activities in a multi-cultural environment.

· Experience working with INGO’s and government is preferred.

How to apply

· Interested candidates should apply by sending their cover letter, resume, sample report online by 5th March 2021 to jobs@becoconsulting.com

· All application will be reviewed on rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

· All applications MUST be submitted in PDF only.