Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko can now breathe a sigh of relief after the court allowed him to continue with his treatment.

Kahawa West Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache, on Tuesday, pushed Sonko’s case until he is discharged from the hospital.

It also allowed the politician to continue with his medication at The Nairobi Hospital until he fully recovers.

Mochache, who was furnished with Sonko’s medical reports which she reviewed, barred the anti-terrorism officers from interrogating the accused from the hospital bed.

The governor has been receiving treatment at the hospital since he was rushed there by his lawyers, Asa Nyakundi and John Khaminwa, on Tuesday, February 9.

He had developed stomach complications which the hospital management said needed close monitoring.

Chief Inspector Newton Thimangu of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit had claimed in an affidavit that Sonko had been financing terrorism through the purchase of weapons.

The politician was said to have committed the said offence through syndicate schemes to facilitate the illegal acquisition of military uniforms.

