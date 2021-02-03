Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has named former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, MPs Simba Arati, Sylvanus Osoro, and Johana Ng’eno, in a list of shame published on Wednesday.

Arati and Osoro were at the centre of a scuffle at a burial function in Kisii County.

The Dagoretti North MP was addressing mourners when a seemingly irritated Osoro rushed toward the podium and attempted to grab the microphone.

Nge’no is also facing charges of incitement.

Arati was castigating Deputy President William Ruto and linking him to corruption and 2007 post-election violence.

Also on the list of the shame are unruly goons who disrupted rallies held by Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga in Burma Market and Githurai.

NCIC Chairperson Reverend Samuel Kobia said politicians who will appear on the list three times will not be eligible for election.

Kobia said the agency will henceforth be publishing the names of persons, or institutions whose words or conduct undermine peace in the country in a list of naming and shaming.

“We are working with other agencies just to make sure that this person will not be eligible to be elected to a position whether it is MCA, MP, governor or whichever.”

“This is something if it happens politicians will certainly think twice before they involve themselves in that action,” Kobia stated.

Kobia warned politicians to avoid being the cause of chaos, else they will face dire consequences.

“There is the criminal approach that we have and that is where we work with the DCI and the DPP in order for such persons to also be prosecuted,” NCIC chairperson added.

NCIC has also petitioned Parliament to amend the NCIC Act to give the commission sharper teeth to bite even as the political campaigns begin to heat up as the country gears up for the 2022 General Election.

