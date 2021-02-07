Sunday, February 7, 2021 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has claimed nominated Jubilee Senator Isaac Mwaura ‘bleached’ himself so as to get a nomination slot to represent people with disabilities in Parliament.

Speaking on Saturday when he accompanied Raila Odinga for a Building Bridges Initiative rally in Turkana county, Junet, who is also ODM‘s Director of Elections, claimed Mwaura pretends to be disabled so that he can be nominated to Parliament.

“I have seen someone who is walking around and has been presenting himself as a person with a disability… this man Isaac Mwaura, I thought he had a disability and should be helped but I have realised he is a white man…”Junet said.

“It seems he bleached himself so he could secure himself nomination to the National Assembly first through the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), then Jubilee and now he has decamped to the Wheelbarrow movement…we want the Constitution amended so that all white men can be compared to people with disability,” Junet added.

Millions of Kenyans were angered by Junet’s remarks and already, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Junet over the uncouth remarks.

