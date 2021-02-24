Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Celebrated political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has sneered at Deputy President William Ruto after the Building Bridges Initiative’s epic success.

In what BBI proponents referred to as Super Tuesday, BBI achieved the support of more than 24 County Assemblies required to force a referendum.

Taking to Twitter, Ngunyi said the support that the BBI attracted at the assemblies level only proved that Ruto was not as strong as he thought.

He went ahead to call on ANC MPs who had conveyed plans to impeach the second in command to do it now when Ruto is still confused from the BBI success.

“On BBI, Ruto miscalculated.”

“Now we must impeach him.”

“Strike when the iron is hot.”

“Where is Savula, the ANC MP and his 205 impeachment MPs?”

“Ruto is not half as strong as he thinks he is,” Ngunyi said.

Ruto has been opposed to BBI from day one and the fact that it has sailed through the County Assemblies stage is a big blow to him and his 2022 presidential ambitions.

