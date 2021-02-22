Monday, February 22, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has sensationally claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga cannot be trusted with the presidency because he does not mean well for Kenya.

In a hard-hitting statement, Kalonzo asked Kenyans to be wary of Raila’s political moves, saying he may refuse to leave office if voted as president.

He also warned President Uhuru Kenyatta to be careful while dealing with Raila, saying he is a traitor and might abandon him before 2022

According to the Wiper leader, there is no guarantee the ODM leader will not abandon President Uhuru Kenyatta and join the latter’s rivals before the 2022 polls.

Kalonzo argues that the ODM leader “has cast himself as an extremely self-centered man who will get into power by hook or crook.”

He added in the Monday statement that Raila has turned out as one who is “extremely untrustworthy” and a man who cannot keep promises.

“How can Kenyans trust such a man to be their president?”

“For a man who cannot keep his word while in opposition, how will he keep it while in power as president? Who will trust him?” Kalonzo asked.

“A leader who cannot keep his word is a great danger to the people he rules.”

“Once elected, he may even refuse to leave office by changing the Constitution to become a life president,” the Wiper leader said.

The Wiper boss says the time has run out for Raila adding that the ODM leader faces a decisive defeat in the next polls.

“Firing of blanks will not help to boost his dwindling political fortunes,” the former VP said.

He further pointed out that the ODM leader’s political clout is coming to an end and that he won’t survive without the support of the regional kingpins – Kalonzo, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST