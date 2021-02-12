Friday, February 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s beloved daughter, Winnie Odinga, gave the intrigues leading to Baba’s swearing-in in 2018 as the People’s President.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Winnie disclosed that her father feared he would be assassinated during his mock swearing-in in January of 2018.

On January 30, 2018, Odinga who claims to have won the August 2017 polls, disregarded advice from the international community and threats from the government and proceeded to swear himself as ‘People’s President’ before a mammoth crowd at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Winnie also disregarded her father’s advice and stayed by his side all through the event.

“My Dad was saying this might be the last time we see each other, so he didn’t want me to come with him, but I insisted we should go together because I was thinking how President JF Kennedy was assassinated back in the US, and he was with his wife who held him when he was shot dead.”

“I wanted to be with my dad just in case anything happened to him,” she explained in a radio interview with Massawe Japanni.

Winnie also disclosed that even though she wept when her father controversially lost the 2007 elections, she managed to contain her emotions in 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST