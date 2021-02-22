Monday, February 22, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has blasted NASA principals, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetangula for asking him to endorse one of them for the presidency in2022

For the last two weeks, the three have been moving around the country accompanied by KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, asking the former Prime Minister to support one of them for the top seat in 2022.

But, Raila Odinga through his private aide and lawyer, Silas Jakakimba, told off the three saying he will not endorse anybody because they are cowards.

“MUDAVADI, Kalonzo, Weta- with peanut fuel-line from Gideon, have recently made it their itinerary to run around Western Kenya markets crying out loud for ‘endorsement’ by Odinga.

“These cowards forget it is Kenyans who give mandate, not Raila Odinga: Jakom will NOT endorse anyone,” Jakakimba wrote on his Twitter page.

Impeccable sources say Raila Odinga may unveil his 2022 presidential bid on Friday this week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST