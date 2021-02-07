Sunday, 07 February 2021 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has confirmed that he is part of the decision-makers in Government after he revealed how he gave orders to Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i and his PS, Karanja Kibicho, to act immediately after a General Service Unit commander was killed by bandits in Kapedo.

Speaking in Turkana during a public function, Raila disclosed that he received a phone call from Loima MP, Jeremiah Ekamais, informing him of the brutal banditry attack that claimed the life of the GSU commander.

Raila then quickly contacted Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho and ordered them to find a solution to the banditry problem immediately.

“Jeremiah aliponipigia simu juu ya mambo ya Kapedo, Nikapiga simu kwa Bwana Matiang’i, Na nikapiga simu vile vile kwa Bwana Karanja Kibicho, Nikasema mambo ya Kapedo mpaka ikomeshwe mara moja!”

Raila bragged, confirming that he is part of the decision-makers in the Jubilee Government despite denying that he officially joined Government after shaking hands with President Uhuru.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST