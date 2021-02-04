Thursday, February 4, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has now stated that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum should not cost more than Sh 5 billion of taxpayers’ money.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Thursday, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, said when Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) will be subjected to a referendum, it should not cost Sh 14 billion as proposed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC).

Initially, Raila had told Kenyans on national TV that the referendum will not cost more than Sh 2 billion.

Raila also dismissed a proposal by Deputy President William Ruto for the BBI to undergo a multi-choice referendum, saying it is illogical going by the illiteracy levels in the country.

“Right now Kenyans are voting 6 ballots…how can we now bring a 7th ballot which also has choices? It will be challenging to 40 percent of Kenyans who don’t even know how to read and write. The maximum cost of the referendum should not go beyond Ksh.5 billion,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST