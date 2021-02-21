Sunday, February 21, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement(ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, has expressed confidence that the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) will be passed by 24 counties by Tuesday next week.

Speaking in a burial in Homa Bay County on Saturday, Raila said he is optimistic that by Tuesday next week, more counties will approve the bill and surpass 24, which is the required number before they go for the referendum.

Raila described the day as ‘Super Tuesday’ where he and President Uhuru Kenyatta expects more counties to give nod to the Bill.

Currently, 11 out of 12 counties have approved the Bill, with only Baringo rejecting it.

“Get ready with your vote because Super Tuesday is coming where we’re going to get 24 counties approving the Bill and help us move to the next level,” Raila said.

Raila also urged Deputy President William Ruto, who is opposed to the BBI, to continue opposing and urged him to meet at the ballot during the referendum.

“We urge those who are opposed to BBI to continue opposing and let’s meet at the ballot during the referendum,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST