Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has vehemently dismissed claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta will betray him in 2022.

Reacting to comments made by South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro, warning him the same fate that fell on Deputy President William Ruto will also catch up with him, Raila, who was speaking in Kisumu County, said he had confidence in his partnership with Uhuru.

Raila reiterated his handshake truce with the Head of State was made on the ground of peace, inclusivity and there is no way Uhuru can go against what they agreed.

At the same time, Raila, who met delegates from Luo Nyanza, exuded confidence that the region was fully behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as the progress of the document enters the homestretch.

“Lower Nyanza has spoken emphatically, they’re anticipating the gains that will be realized, from the proposed constitutional amendments. They endorse and support the Nine Principles on which the BBI referendum Bill is anchored on and the envisaged constitutional changes,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST