Thursday, February 4, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has maintained that Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs) should be given a Sh 2 million car grant to pass the Building Bridges Initiative.

BBI is currently before county assemblies for a crucial vote that will determine whether or not it will move to the next stage.

At least 24 counties are supposed to endorse it before it heads to the bicameral House

Last weekend, President Uhuru Kenyatta told MCAs from mt Kenya that they will be given a Sh 2 million car grant to adopt the report.

Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement party leader, has also insisted that MCAs deserve the Sh2 million car grant.

The former prime minister emphasized that the grant is not a bribe but a token of appreciation.

“Some people are saying the car grant is a bribe so that you (MCAs) can pass the BBI, that is not true, we give car grants to MPs, why are they not saying it is a bribe? I understand the challenges you face and you deserve a car grant just like MPs do,” Raila said.

He also added that those propagating the narrative of bribery were demeaning and underestimating the intelligence of MCAs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST