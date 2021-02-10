Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has accused Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, of being behind the expulsion of 6 senators from Jubilee Party and the de-whipping of Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, as Senate Majority Chief Whip.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ndindi, who is one of the vocal Tanga Tanga MPs, said the nominated senators have done nothing wrong to warrant expulsion from the party.

Nyoro said as leaders in the Jubilee Party, they campaigned tirelessly to see the president ascend to power for a second term but after the handshake, Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, came in and disrupted operations of the ruling party.

“We know Raila who we campaigned against in 2017 so that he could retire, is using the handshake with the president to wreck the Jubilee party. That’s why we see dedicated senators being expelled without tangible reasons,” Nyoro said.

“We will stand strong and the intimidations being propelled to those supporting the deputy president will not scare us. In 2022, God willing we will have a government which respects all peoples and leaders,” Nyoro added.

The youthful lawmaker, who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, further said the party officials are trying to weaken Jubilee’s leadership in both Houses so that they can replace them with people they want.

The Kenyan DAILY POST