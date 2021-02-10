Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has finally made his debut on the Jubilee Party’s Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Raila’s picture standing next to President Uhuru Kenyatta when the two launched the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection drive in November, was uploaded as the party’s main picture.

It now replaces a photo of President Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, after the two fell out politically and went separate ways.

Since the famous handshake between Raila and Uhuru and the advent of the BBI, Ruto has never had peace.

He has on several occasions accused Raila of bulldozing his way into Jubilee and diverting Uhuru’s focus on his Big Four Agenda for his selfish BBI document.

The DP has been blaming Raila for the Jubilee’s endemic failures coupled with unfulfilled promises since ‘joining’ Jubilee through the backdoor in the name of the handshake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST