Friday, February 5, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has said Deputy President William Ruto is to blame for the failed Jubilee Party promises.

During the 2013 and 2017 General Elections, Ruto and his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, moved across the country promising many goodies to Kenyans but in the last 9 years, they have performed dismally.

Though everybody knows the buck stops with the President, Raila, 76, exonerated Uhuru from poor Jubilee government record and squarely blamed Ruto, who is second in command.

Raila also slammed Ruto, describing him as a hypocrite for accusing the ODM party of meddling in the affairs of the ruling party, insisting that his party is still the biggest Opposition party in the country.

“These people have been making wild allegations against us (ODM) that we disrupted the agenda of the Jubilee government.

They have been going around preaching the ”hustler” narrative. What I have been telling the DP is that what he is saying is not new. He promised laptops to Class One pupils who are now in Class 8. And now he is promising them wheelbarrows. I have been responding to the DP and not criticizing President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST