Thursday, February 4, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has come to the defense of Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, who is being vilified for engaging in a fistfight with his South Mugirango counterpart, Sylvanus Osoro, during a burial ceremony in Kisii County on Monday.

Speaking to Inooro TV on Thursday, Raila said he was pissed off by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for summoning Arati, who acted on self defence.

” I don’t agree with @NCIC_Kenya, MP @SimbaArati is innocent, that was self-defense,” Raila said.

Raila said it is Osoro who started the fight but he was taught a lesson by Arati who is an ODM strongman from Nairobi.

Meanwhile, Osoro has apologised to Kenyans and said he regretted the shameful act which made headlines across the country.

“I am really sorry for what happened. I apologised to the family of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi on the same burial date. I did not fight Simba Arati, I had just gone to the stage in a bid to stop him from making inciting remarks that could lead to chaos similar to the 2007/2008 post-election violence,” Osoro said.

Arati is yet to apologise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST