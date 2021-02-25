Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has given the strongest hint yet that he is the man to beat come 2022 presidential contest.

Speaking at Ufungamano Hall in Nairobi where he met youth from Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi Counties, Raila vowed to give counties more money to strengthen devolution if elected president in the next year’s contest.

He stated that devolution was one of the biggest gains of the 2010 Constitution and that he will strengthen it further with the help of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

BBI proposes to increase county allocation from the current 15% to 35% of the budget.

But according to Raila, he will surpass that as he intends to devolve between 40% and 55% of the national budget to counties just like it happens in Nigeria.

“If elected president, I will push funds to counties to 40% and subsequently to 55% like in Nigeria.”

“There is no point in retaining the decision-making and funds for the country in Nairobi,” Raila stated.

By yesterday, 41 County Assemblies had passed the BBI Bill as focus shifts to the National Assembly.

Raila will most likely face Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Mukhisa Kituyi, among others if he chooses to run for the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST