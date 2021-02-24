Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has lauded MCAs for ignoring Deputy President William Ruto and his wheelbarrow gospel to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill resoundingly.

He also congratulated governors for standing firm to ensure BBI sailed through in their respective counties,

Raila noted despite efforts by critics of the bill to misrepresent facts and mislead the people about the contents of the draft, the county leaders stood firm and ensured its success.

In a statement he shared on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Raila said Kenyans have realised the benefits BBI will bring to the country and exuded confidence they will equally vote for it during the referendum.

“I thank the members of those county assemblies and governors who refused to give in to mistrust, cynicism, brinkmanship and fearmongering and passed the BBI bill resoundingly.”

“As I said during the launch of the collection of signatures on the bill, I have worked with our people on processes of change like this for a long time.”

“I know for a fact that Kenyans are not slow learners when it comes to recognizing and seizing moments of change.”

“That faith stands reaffirmed and renewed,” said the ODM leader.

By the end of yesterday, the bill had been passed in 38 County Assemblies, 14 more from the minimum requirement of 24.

