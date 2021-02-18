Home Editorial RAILA meets MUKHISA KITUYI and Governor KIVUTHA KIBWANA! – ‘Siasa inapangwa sawa... RAILA meets MUKHISA KITUYI and Governor KIVUTHA KIBWANA! – ‘Siasa inapangwa sawa sawa! (PHOTOs) February 18, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 40-year-old ZARI HASSAN shares latest photo being ‘pampered’ by her newfound toy boy. PHOTO of some hyenas salivating on MILLICENT OMANGA’s 500GB of booty excites Netizens You give your villagers sleepless nights with your cheap Japanese jalopy yet there is a Kenyan driving this classic Benz(PHOTOs) There is a Kenyan somewhere rolling in a Lamborghini! – Some Kenyans are filthy rich (PHOTOs) ‘On my knees more than ever’ – Ex-Citizen TV presenter, SYOMBUA OSIANY, over the moon after her husband landed a lucrative Government job. PHOTO: When a battalion of slay queens from Githurai and Kahawa West decide to go hunting at Quiver Lounge! Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow