Monday, February 22, 2021 – ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has termed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a political con.

This is after Raila backed out of the NASA agreement, vowing that he will never endorse any of NASA leaders for president come 2022.

Raila termed his NASA friends as big cowards for skipping his swearing-in as the people’s president, a move that has angered Mudavadi.

Musalia said Raila’s remarks reeked of indefensible deceit and claimed he faked the “illegal swearing-in to accelerate his yearning for a handshake” with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He alleged the handshake was a pre-arranged settlement before the repeat presidential polls in 2017.

According to Mudavadi, Raila pulled out of the repeat presidential elections after negotiating the handshake with Uhuru.

“But there is more cowardice to pull out of a repeat election, disguised as a protest of the pre-rigged outcome when in actual fact it’s only because the act is part of a pre-arranged settlement for yourself,” Musalia said through his spokesman Kibisu Kabatesi.

Both Raila and Musalia are angling for the endorsement of President Kenyatta, believed likely to play kingmaker by delivering the Mt Kenya vote block.

Musalia said Kenyans should ask themselves what a man incapable of keeping a vow with friends is capable of if he wields absolute power.

“Raila hates being reminded that he’s a political con, but reminded he’ll be until he forgoes deceit. Politics of deceit doesn’t befit a Kenyan leader,” Kabatesi said

