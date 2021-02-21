Sunday, February 21, 2021 – Police faced off with rowdy youth who attempted to disrupt a funeral service attended by ODM leader Raila Odinga and other dignitaries in Ndhiwa, Homabay County.

Two differing groups clashed immediately Odinga arrived at Ratanga Primary School on Saturday.

The two parties exchanged blows and kicks in front of Raila Odinga who had been ushered to sit in a nearby tent.

At first, the police urged the youth to calm down and pushed them away from the VIP guests.

However, with the situation escalating, the law enforcers forced their way into the mob, hit them with batons and forced them to move away from the tents.

Senior police officers rushed to the scene to de-escalate the situation. The cause of the fracas was, however, not ascertained.

“Vijana please calm down. Relax. Let us welcome baba in a dignified manner.”

“Vijana kindly stop that nonsense. Let us all settle. Thank you,” the emcee appreciated the law enforcers after calmness was restored.

