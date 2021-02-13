Saturday, February 13, 2021 – Former Senate Chief Whip, Irungu Kanga’ta, has officially joined the Tanga Tanga team, associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking after joining Ruto while on a campaign trail opposing BBI, Kang’ata blamed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for his unprecedented removal from Jubilee.

“I was punished because I spoke the truth, don’t you think so?” he stated in his address to Kiambaa residents.

Kang’ata was addressing a crowd in Kiambaa, Kiambu County before he invited Ruto to make his remarks showing the level of respect accorded to him.

Kang’ata vowed to campaign for DP Ruto’s “Hustler” leadership come 2022.

The DP has been opposed to the BBI, citing political self-gain strategies for other politicians, especially Raila.

The senator also told the residents that the hustler government, through its manifesto, would ensure the region is given priority by constructing some of the debilitated roads and providing stable electricity.

“I voted for Uhuru in 2002 even when he failed to get the presidency, I voted for him in 2013 and I voted for him in 2017, he is not the problem.”

“The problem came in when this ‘riddles’ guy came in,” Kanga’ta said.

Kang’ata, who was welcomed by the Kiambaa residents, said that he was worried that there will be more trouble if the ODM leader joins the government fully.

Kanga’ta was ejected as the Senate Majority whip after a Jubilee Coalition Parliamentary Group meeting held at KICC, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST