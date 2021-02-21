Sunday, February 21, 2021 – Mombasa County Governor, Ali Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi, have finally gone separate ways over the new Coastal party ahead of the 2022 contest.

The two held separate meetings yesterday in what is turning out to be a popularity battle between them.

Speaking to the media, Amason Kingi said that he would unveil a new party in the Coast in March, and added that he was doing it for the people.

“People everywhere in the region are saying that they want the party.”

“We have resolved that I bring the June deadline for the party forward to March,” said Kingi.

The Kilifi boss held a consultative meeting with Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from the Coastal region.

On the other hand, Joho held two rallies in Lamu.

The five coastal region governors, Joho (Mombasa), Kingi (Kilifi) Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) Fahim Twaha (Lamu) and Dhadho Godana (Tana River), had agreed to hold joint rallies as of yesterday to popularise and push for a common party.

That, however, seems to have taken an early blow with Joho and Kingi, both of whom have been in the ODM party for over a decade, appearing to pull in different directions.

Joho was accompanied by Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, Issa Boy (Kwale), Mombasa’s Mohamed Fakii, Kilifi Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu, nominated Senator Christine Zawadi and Mombasa Woman Rep Asha Hussein.

The Lamu rally was reportedly organized by former Lamu Governor, Issa Timamy and KANU Woman Representative Ruweida Mohammed.

Kingi on the other hand said that he would reach out to Members of Parliament to have them join him.

“We will ask all the leaders to drop their ambitions for the sake of the region.”

“We will then decide who to work with, and if they will support us for the top seat, or we support them and on what terms,” said Kingi.

Joho and Kingi have both declared interest in the presidential seat.

