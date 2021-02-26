Friday, February 26, 2021 – Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has come out to set the record straight on who between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga initiated the now famous handshake.

Different people have given different versions on who reached out to who first.

According to Deputy President William Ruto, desperate Raila first reached out to him, and when he turned him down, he went to the president.

But according to Tuju, it is Uhuru who reached out to Raila in a desperate attempt to save the country from collapsing, thereby negating Ruto’s version of the events.

Speaking during the interview, Tuju began by emphasizing Kenya’s importance to the international community, Nairobi being the UN’s third most important capital in the world.

He then reminded the host of the chaos that was taking place across the country in general, with running battles everywhere.

Tuju revealed it was at this point that the president decided to look for Raila and try to come up with an amicable working solution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST